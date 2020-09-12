AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,121,336 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,944,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,121,336 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Pfizer worth $325,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

PFE stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,819,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,230,676. The stock has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

