AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,145,683 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,137,641 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,145,683 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Akamai Technologies worth $226,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,233 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,058 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,864 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,962. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $291,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $131,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,078 shares of company stock worth $1,987,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

