AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 238,754 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,449,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 238,754 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $424,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $2.73 on Friday, reaching $330.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.57. The firm has a market cap of $333.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.16.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

