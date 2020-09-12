AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 272,759 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,417,827 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 272,759 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.7% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Walmart worth $408,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.70. 9,608,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,340,277. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.74.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,605 shares of company stock valued at $22,085,775. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

