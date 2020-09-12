AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 289,935 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 289,935 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $513,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.33. 3,726,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,049. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.49. The firm has a market cap of $293.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

