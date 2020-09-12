AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 474,462 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,513,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,462 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.9% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $573,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.48. 6,811,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,378,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $211.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.