AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 93,298 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,336,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,298 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $249,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after buying an additional 688,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,146,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,784,000 after purchasing an additional 348,208 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,331,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,180,000 after purchasing an additional 593,974 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,270,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,136,000 after purchasing an additional 98,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at $55,764,194.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total transaction of $4,616,448.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,435.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.52.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $214.69. 851,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $224.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 46.60%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

