AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 29.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,384,127 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 975,669 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $217,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $113.42. 6,737,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,196,510. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $123.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.87.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

