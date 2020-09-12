Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.32

Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.32 and traded as low as $4.48. Arca Biopharma shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 349,304 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.

Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $1.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arca Biopharma stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Arca Biopharma worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), is an investigational, pharmacologically unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

