Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.32

Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.32 and traded as low as $4.48. Arca Biopharma shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 349,304 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.
Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $1.85.
About Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)
ARCA biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), is an investigational, pharmacologically unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).
