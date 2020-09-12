Aristeia Capital LLC Buys New Position in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 0.51% of Hertz Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTZ. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 16.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 277.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Hertz Global stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,923,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,515. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.86). Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 38.47% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Hertz Global from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hertz Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

