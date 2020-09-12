Aristeia Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Tronox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tronox by 3,838.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Tronox by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TROX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. 771,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,694. Tronox Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.41 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.14 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. Tronox’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tronox Ltd will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

TROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tronox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

