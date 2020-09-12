Aristeia Capital LLC Has $28.22 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 225.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,533,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,833,032 shares during the period. Antero Midstream comprises 1.4% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Antero Midstream worth $28,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AM. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,807,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,744. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 3.67. Antero Midstream Corp has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $219.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.87 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 78.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

