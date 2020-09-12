Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $2.15 Million in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 244.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 776,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,421,000 after acquiring an additional 550,843 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $64,938,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 61.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,760,000 after acquiring an additional 429,921 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in HubSpot by 38.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,001,000 after acquiring an additional 343,577 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HubSpot by 61.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,508,000 after acquiring an additional 256,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HubSpot from $235.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on HubSpot from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.74.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.51. The stock had a trading volume of 336,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.37 and a beta of 1.64. HubSpot Inc has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $320.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total transaction of $556,976.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $2,422,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,171,107.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,078 shares of company stock worth $7,031,779. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

