Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $25.54 Million in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,555,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,537,000. Carnival accounts for 1.3% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161,674 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,875,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,586,000 after acquiring an additional 927,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,490,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,668,000 after acquiring an additional 51,810 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $53.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.59.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,812,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,702,248. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

