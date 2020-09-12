Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 93.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 58.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pagerduty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Pagerduty stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,072. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64. Pagerduty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.24.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Pagerduty’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Pagerduty news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,378.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,725,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,603,615.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $385,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,314 shares of company stock worth $11,853,488. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

