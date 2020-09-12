Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,805,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,000. AGNC Investment comprises 1.2% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of AGNC Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 81,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 30,376 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,958,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.91.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.39 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 109.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2310.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Argus began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.98.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

