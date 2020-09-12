Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $8.04 Million Position in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 639,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,000. Carnival accounts for approximately 0.4% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Carnival at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 210.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Carnival by 972.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival during the first quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Carnival during the second quarter worth $52,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE CUK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.46. 1,295,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. Carnival plc has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $49.03.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

