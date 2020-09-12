Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.17

Shares of Assura PLC (LON:AGR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $78.17 and traded as high as $82.46. Assura shares last traded at $79.70, with a volume of 5,436,876 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGR. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 87 ($1.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assura presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 80.29 ($1.05).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 80.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a GBX 0.71 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 319,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £252,573.27 ($330,031.71). Also, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £664.20 ($867.89).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

