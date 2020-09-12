Atlantic Trust LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5,535.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,640,000 after buying an additional 1,267,722 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,438,000 after buying an additional 1,107,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after buying an additional 878,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

Walmart stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.68. 545,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,109,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.22 and its 200-day moving average is $124.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,605 shares of company stock worth $22,085,775. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.