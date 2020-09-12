Atlantic Trust LLC Sells 11,861 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atlantic Trust LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,861 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.9% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.88. 1,857,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,464,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,523 shares of company stock worth $2,770,212. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

