Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.46

Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.46 and traded as low as $11.34. Atlanticus shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 7,672 shares changing hands.

ATLC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46.

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atlanticus by 99.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Atlanticus in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Atlanticus by 595.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Atlanticus in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus in the second quarter worth about $105,000. 17.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services.

