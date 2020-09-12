Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.20. Atlas Financial shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 4,095,800 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.
Atlas Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFH)
Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.
Further Reading: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.