Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.20. Atlas Financial shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 4,095,800 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlas Financial stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.32% of Atlas Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFH)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

