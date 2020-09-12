ATN (ATN) Price Hits $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, ATN has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. ATN has a total market capitalization of $754,671.85 and $11,356.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATN token can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Allcoin, Hotbit and RightBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00120291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00264210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.01633163 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00205278 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . The official website for ATN is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, BigONE, Hotbit and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.