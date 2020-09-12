Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to post ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Atreca reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCEL. ValuEngine upgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atreca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $92,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 428,856 shares in the company, valued at $7,955,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,285 shares of company stock worth $1,168,877 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 170.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 105.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCEL traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.37. 187,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,328. Atreca has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $483.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of -0.27.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

