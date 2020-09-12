AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,184,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 4.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $35,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE T traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,642,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,477,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

