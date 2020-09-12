AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,014 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.3% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $65,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,642,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,477,180. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $205.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

