Auctus (AUC) Market Cap Achieves $4.84 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $182,527.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045319 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.40 or 0.04993400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038054 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00053475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,518,719 tokens. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.