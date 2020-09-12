Aurcana (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of Aurcana Corp (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $0.75. Aurcana shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 684,372 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $160.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38.

Aurcana (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Aurcana Corporation operates as mineral exploration company. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine loacted in Colorado, and the Shafter-Presidio Silver Project located in Texas, the United States. The primary resource at the Shafter and Revenue-Viriginius is silver, as well as gold, lead, and zinc. Aurcana Corporation was incorporated in 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

