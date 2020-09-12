Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.15. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 1,066,709 shares trading hands.

ASM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) by 410.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

