Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.46

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.46 and traded as high as $38.28. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at $37.65, with a volume of 24,735 shares.

BAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Badger Daylighting from C$31.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Badger Daylighting from C$30.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Badger Daylighting from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$134.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Badger Daylighting Ltd will post 1.9099998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.21%.

In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.05, for a total value of C$380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,841,620.

About Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

