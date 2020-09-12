BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.66

BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.66 and traded as high as $5.33. BANKINTER S A/S shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 126 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BANKINTER S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Societe Generale downgraded BANKINTER S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BANKINTER S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. BANKINTER S A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

