Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.2% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.88. 1,857,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,464,346. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $169.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold 65,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,212 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

