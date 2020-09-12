Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 8,708 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.8% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 26.7% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 20.7% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 34.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 72,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $89.72. The company had a trading volume of 605,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,847,031. The company has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

