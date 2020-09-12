Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,253.89

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4,253.89 and traded as high as $4,530.00. Berkeley Group shares last traded at $4,490.00, with a volume of 294,464 shares.

BKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,219 ($55.13) target price (up previously from GBX 3,590 ($46.91)) on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 5,940 ($77.62) to GBX 6,330 ($82.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,966 ($51.82) to GBX 4,541 ($59.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 4,520 ($59.06) to GBX 4,900 ($64.03) in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,637.54 ($60.60).

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,534.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,248.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $99.32. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

In related news, insider Karl Whiteman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,568 ($59.69), for a total value of £548,160 ($716,268.13).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

