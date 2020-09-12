Billings Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Billings Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,000. Allegiant Travel comprises about 7.5% of Billings Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Billings Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Allegiant Travel as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 211.6% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,673,000 after buying an additional 290,210 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 22.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,379,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,828,000 after buying an additional 254,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after buying an additional 196,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 385.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after buying an additional 118,302 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 62.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after buying an additional 74,224 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of ALGT traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,770. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $183.26. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.41 and a 200 day moving average of $104.72.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.08.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 65,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $7,873,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,572,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,836,116.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $13,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,431,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,339,721.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,870 shares of company stock worth $24,208,483. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.