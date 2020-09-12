Billings Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 112,904 Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Billings Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000. Korn Ferry accounts for about 4.7% of Billings Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 19.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $165,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,251.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KFY traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 316,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,139. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average is $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.49. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.92 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.