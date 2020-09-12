Billings Capital Management LLC Sells 140,000 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Billings Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor accounts for about 3.5% of Billings Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Billings Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.6% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 34,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 42.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 15.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FND traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.56. 1,143,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,239. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.32. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.06.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $28.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 43,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $2,570,332.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,498,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 130,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $7,620,006.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,697,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,138,092 shares of company stock valued at $410,094,068 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

