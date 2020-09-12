Billings Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Billings Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000. CarMax comprises approximately 6.0% of Billings Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 15.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in CarMax by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CarMax by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in CarMax by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 69,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 254,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $24,864,292.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 466,687 shares in the company, valued at $45,553,318.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $3,455,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,080 shares of company stock valued at $51,564,723 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

NYSE KMX traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $101.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average is $84.73. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $109.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

