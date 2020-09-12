BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) will report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BIOLINERX LTD/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). BIOLINERX LTD/S also posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLINERX LTD/S will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BIOLINERX LTD/S.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

BIOLINERX LTD/S stock remained flat at $$1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. 113,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,292. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 87,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLINERX LTD/S Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

