Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives $2.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIREF. Raymond James raised shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.11. 7,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

