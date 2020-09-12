Bismuth (BIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $3,300.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001258 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000991 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

