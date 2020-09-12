BitDegree 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $812.00 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One BitDegree token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Cobinhood and HitBTC. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $421,212.62 and approximately $812.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00044677 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.20 or 0.04915994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00037650 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00052809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitDegree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

