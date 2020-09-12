Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.88

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and traded as high as $11.16. Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 353,958 shares.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%.
Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:HYT)
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
See Also: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.