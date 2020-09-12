Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.88

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and traded as high as $11.16. Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 353,958 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 131.4% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 26,946 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 860,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after buying an additional 57,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 20.6% in the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

