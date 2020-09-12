Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 179.7% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
MUS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. 25,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,450. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%.
About Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.
