Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 179.7% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MUS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. 25,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,450. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUS. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 405,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 358,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 143,646 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 152,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 19,205 shares during the period.

About Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

