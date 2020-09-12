Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 30th

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund alerts:

Shares of BSL stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.72. 57,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,467. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.