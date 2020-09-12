Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 30th

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund has raised its dividend payment by 4.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BGB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 155,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,238. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

