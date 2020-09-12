Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,986 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $226,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 42.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Booking by 75.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $32.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,783.74. The company had a trading volume of 382,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,650. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,796.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,602.08.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $23.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,806.52.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

