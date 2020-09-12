Bottos 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $221,020.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Bottos token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Gate.io, BigONE and LBank. Bottos has a total market cap of $984,912.39 and approximately $221,020.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bottos has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00044677 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $519.20 or 0.04915994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00037650 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00052809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, IDEX, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, Gate.io, BigONE, LBank and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

