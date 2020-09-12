Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $359.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,254. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $378.96. The firm has a market cap of $143.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.61.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 761,074 shares of company stock valued at $247,102,407 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

