Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,557,343,000 after purchasing an additional 135,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,348,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,759 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $359.70. 1,735,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,254. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.80 and its 200 day moving average is $289.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $378.96. The company has a market capitalization of $143.61 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 761,074 shares of company stock valued at $247,102,407 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.61.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

